U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average of $77.88.

