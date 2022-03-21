U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,610 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $141,186,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after buying an additional 1,303,573 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,423,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after acquiring an additional 974,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,052,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on WPM shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

NYSE:WPM opened at $47.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

