U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC opened at $58.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

