U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

