U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

