U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $80.18 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

