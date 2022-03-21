U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Generac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Generac by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

GNRC stock opened at $319.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.74.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

