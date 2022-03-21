U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,729 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $5,666,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allstate by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,049,000 after buying an additional 94,293 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 43.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $133.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.