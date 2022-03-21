U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.77.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $85.74 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

