U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Holly Energy Partners worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $651,000.

Shares of HEP opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.92. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEP. StockNews.com lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

