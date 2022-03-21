U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,227 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,561 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP opened at $99.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $104.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.91.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.82.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

