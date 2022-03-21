U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 785.5% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,143 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PACCAR by 9.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 490,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,738,000 after purchasing an additional 42,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR stock opened at $88.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

