U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,679,000 after purchasing an additional 305,577 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,883,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX opened at $122.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.