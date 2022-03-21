U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KLA by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,808 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,667,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of KLA by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of KLA by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $365.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.08 and a 200 day moving average of $377.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $284.49 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.10.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.