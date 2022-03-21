U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 493 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

