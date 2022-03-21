U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,158,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

ZTS opened at $195.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.73 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,380. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

