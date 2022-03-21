U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.83

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 43471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $337,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. FMR LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

