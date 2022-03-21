UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 17.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth about $324,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $84.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $88.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.90.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McGrath RentCorp (Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.