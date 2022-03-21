UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Redwood Trust worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 236.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 87,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

RWT stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

RWT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

