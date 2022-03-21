UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,191 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 20.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth about $237,000. KEMPER Corp bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,573,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,048,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

