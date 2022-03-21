UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,879 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 316,069 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $21.99 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

