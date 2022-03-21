UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 561 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBCF opened at $35.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.69 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

SBCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.