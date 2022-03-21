UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.35.

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR opened at $57.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.21, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UDR will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.09%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

