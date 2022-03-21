Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

UGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

