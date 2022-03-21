United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of UAL opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $61.34.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after buying an additional 334,272 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 155,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in United Airlines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 215,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

