USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $79.61

Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.61 and last traded at $79.88, with a volume of 1196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on USNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average is $95.65.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $169,725.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

