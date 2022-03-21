Vai Hits Market Cap of $51.57 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $51.57 million and approximately $30,602.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00045664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.11 or 0.07052843 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,193.33 or 0.99697625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00041332 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

