Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €20.00 ($21.98) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised Valeo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Valeo has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.