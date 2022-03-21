Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNDA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

VNDA stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $672.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $133,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $78,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 885,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 365,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 606,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 351,137 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 279,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 269,632 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

