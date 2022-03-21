Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 55,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,461,000 after acquiring an additional 259,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,522.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWOB opened at $69.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.57. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.