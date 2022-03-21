Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $63.39

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.39 and last traded at $63.39, with a volume of 5734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.72.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average of $66.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,778.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

