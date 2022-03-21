Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $63.39

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.39 and last traded at $63.39, with a volume of 5734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.72.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average of $66.34.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGIT)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
