Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $235.85 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $213.65 and a one year high of $261.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

