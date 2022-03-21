Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,694,000 after buying an additional 508,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after buying an additional 1,188,879 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,002,000 after buying an additional 673,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,248,000 after buying an additional 211,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 178,185 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $52.19 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.32.

