Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 7,705 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 0.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after acquiring an additional 297,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,497,000 after buying an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,985. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

