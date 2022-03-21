Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,546 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $345.58. 6,053,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,292. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $337.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

