Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $10.23 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,482,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

