Vantage Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,410,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,599,381. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.57%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.