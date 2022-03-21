Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $65.00 at Mizuho

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

VTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

NYSE VTR opened at $59.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.31. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,927,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 290,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 118,653 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 559.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

