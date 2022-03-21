Venus Concept (VERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Venus Concept by 102.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Venus Concept by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Venus Concept by 49.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,425 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Venus Concept by 1,412.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 161,538 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

