Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.81 million, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.60. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.33% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 567.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 435,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

