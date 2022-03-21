Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ VTNR opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.81 million, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.60. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 567.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 435,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
