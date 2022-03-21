Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Visa by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa stock opened at $219.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

