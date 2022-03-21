Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Visteon accounts for about 2.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.26% of Visteon worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Visteon by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

NASDAQ:VC traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.03. 3,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,842. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 1.93. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.62.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

