Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

VC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.50.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $108.12 on Thursday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.62.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

