Vivid Financial Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,343 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $78.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $333.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

