VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.

Shares of VMW opened at $115.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.05. VMware has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. FBN Securities reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam lifted its position in VMware by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.