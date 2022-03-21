VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.
Shares of VMW opened at $115.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.05. VMware has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam lifted its position in VMware by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
About VMware (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
