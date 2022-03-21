Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Vodafone Group (LON:VODGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.15) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.83% from the stock’s current price.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.95) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($2.99) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.04) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.38 ($2.20).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 128.08 ($1.67) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.50 billion and a PE ratio of -256.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

Vodafone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

