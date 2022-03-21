Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.15) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.83% from the stock’s current price.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.95) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($2.99) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.04) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.38 ($2.20).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 128.08 ($1.67) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.50 billion and a PE ratio of -256.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

