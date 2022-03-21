Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

VYNT opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Vyant Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vyant Bio by 881.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 753,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vyant Bio by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the third quarter worth $254,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vyant Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

