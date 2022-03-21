Warburg Research Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €67.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
VNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($75.71) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.07 ($69.31).
Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €45.77 ($50.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($66.99). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.01.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
