Warburg Research Reiterates €47.70 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPEGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FPE. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.09 ($53.94).

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €26.00 ($28.57) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.70. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($49.23).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

