Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 13,778 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,174,000 after acquiring an additional 301,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after buying an additional 419,358 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ONEOK by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after acquiring an additional 293,315 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,073,000 after purchasing an additional 375,971 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $67.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

